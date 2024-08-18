IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IQVIA Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.63. The company had a trading volume of 438,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.