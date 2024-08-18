IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.50.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
NYSE:IRS opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $789.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
