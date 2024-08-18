IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.50.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE:IRS opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $789.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

