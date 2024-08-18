iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Lifted by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after buying an additional 354,872 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 441,877 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,865,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 895,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,764,000 after purchasing an additional 149,619 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.55. 3,638,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,514. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.