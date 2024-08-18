iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 21.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $28,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.57. 791,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,884. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

