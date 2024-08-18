iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,377 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $557.43. 4,186,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $548.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.