iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,377 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $129,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
IVV stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $557.43. 4,186,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $548.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
