iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.9% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $557.43. 4,186,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
