iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of waypoint wealth counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. 8,228,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,019,684. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

