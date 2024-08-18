iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.84. 1,340,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,388. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.96.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.