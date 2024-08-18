iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,342. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $184.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

