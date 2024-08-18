iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000.

IWO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,212. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.82. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $291.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

