iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,406 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $107,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,107,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after buying an additional 291,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 264,626 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
IJK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
