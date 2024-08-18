Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $82.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.29. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,812,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 399.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

