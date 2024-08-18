Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of waypoint wealth counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% during the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,828 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,690,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after buying an additional 1,708,198 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,334,000 after buying an additional 1,533,340 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,315,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,539,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

