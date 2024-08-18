JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,940,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 34,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $9,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,456,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 129,763 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 24,919,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,888,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. JD.com has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.