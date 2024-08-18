JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $8.57 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57, Briefing.com reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JD.com Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of JD traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,919,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,888,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

