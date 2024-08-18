Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSEC. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Get VSE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSEC

VSE Trading Up 0.2 %

VSE Announces Dividend

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VSE has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $94.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.