Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.36.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

HBM stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,618,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $22,956,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 199.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,906,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $12,604,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

