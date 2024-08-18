JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Update

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
JFrog Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of FROG stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81.
In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at $170,572,774.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,987. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
