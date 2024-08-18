JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Update

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

JFrog Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FROG stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,860,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at $170,572,774.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,987. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 4,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after acquiring an additional 856,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after acquiring an additional 841,956 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $35,520,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth $30,098,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.