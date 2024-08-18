JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $577.59

Shares of JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $577.59 and traded as low as $558.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $558.00, with a volume of 61 shares trading hands.

JG Boswell Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $559.26 and its 200 day moving average is $577.33.

JG Boswell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

