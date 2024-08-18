John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Update

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSE:JBT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.52. 121,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,054. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $86.89 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43.
John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
