John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Update

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on John Bean Technologies

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth about $945,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,512,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JBT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.52. 121,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,054. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $86.89 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.