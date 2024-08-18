JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $724.52

Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 724.52 ($9.25) and traded as high as GBX 738.25 ($9.43). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.35), with a volume of 21,657 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £422.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,626.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 724.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 703.79.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s payout ratio is presently 7,777.78%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

