JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 1,731.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,319 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JMUB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. 184,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

