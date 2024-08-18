Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Get Kemper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kemper

Kemper Stock Performance

Kemper stock opened at $62.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 0.89. Kemper has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $65.93.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -65.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.