Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kenon by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEN remained flat at $24.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kenon has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

