KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,807 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for 1.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 202.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $115.94. 129,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,311. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.39 and a one year high of $121.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.72.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.