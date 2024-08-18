KFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up 2.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 309.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 40,756 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,528.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,145,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,115,000 after buying an additional 1,074,824 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:PAPR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.10. 54,415 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

