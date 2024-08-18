KFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.06. 3,308,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The stock has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

