KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

KFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 400,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 21.8% during the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

PFEB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. 17,947 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $776.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

