KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3,780.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,858 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rollins by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 717,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after acquiring an additional 36,093 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,033. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

