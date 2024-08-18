KFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,648,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.85. The company had a trading volume of 966,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,765. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average is $136.77.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

