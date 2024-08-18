KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 48 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

IDXX traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.26. The stock had a trading volume of 590,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,593. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

