KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 863 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

KFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises about 1.4% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

PSEP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $727.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

