KFG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,491 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.49. 3,286,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

