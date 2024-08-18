Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Short Interest Up 16.5% in July

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $142.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,107. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

