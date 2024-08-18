Kirby Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kirby in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

KEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $119.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kirby has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $130.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 91.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $961,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,929 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

