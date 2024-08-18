KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,500 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 748,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.23. 77,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $14.45.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
