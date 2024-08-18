KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,500 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 748,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.23. 77,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. This represents a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

