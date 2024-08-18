Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI) Short Interest Up 7.0% in July

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

Kolibri Global Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.23. 1,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.17. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

Institutional Trading of Kolibri Global Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Kolibri Global Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

