L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Update

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.43.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.50. 642,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

