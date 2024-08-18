Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB) Short Interest Update

Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Lakeshore Biopharma Stock Up 8.7 %

LSB stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lakeshore Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

About Lakeshore Biopharma

LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

