Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $3,619,549. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $98,684,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after buying an additional 1,141,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

