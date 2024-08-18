Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LXEO. Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

LXEO opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $57,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,298,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 210,047 shares during the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,955,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

