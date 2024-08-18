Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Sells $520,432.00 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $520,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,204,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $710,040.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $399,490.00.

Limbach Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMB opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $666.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Further Reading

