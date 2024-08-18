Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 644,400 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limbach

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $710,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,063,052.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $710,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 237,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,063,052.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $49,177.45. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $235,248.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $1,629,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Institutional Trading of Limbach

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Limbach during the second quarter worth about $3,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 368.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Limbach by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMB

Limbach Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LMB stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.58. 198,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. Limbach has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.