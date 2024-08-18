Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $456.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,144. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $218.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

