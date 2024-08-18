Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several brokerages recently commented on LAAC. Hsbc Global Res raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Motors Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter worth about $80,862,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth about $32,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter worth about $10,465,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 13.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,614,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 304,590 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
