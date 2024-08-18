Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Loar Stock Performance

LOAR traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.95. 149,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,113. Loar has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.60.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Loar will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LOAR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loar from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth $2,052,780,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth $38,952,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at about $13,085,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at about $9,208,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at about $7,366,000.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

Further Reading

