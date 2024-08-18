L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

