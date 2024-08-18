L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of L’Oréal from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
