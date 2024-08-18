Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $206,912,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $217,995,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $126,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LOW traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,547. The company has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.