Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 186,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LVLU Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned 0.12% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVLU opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.

