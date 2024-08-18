Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) and Lear (NYSE:LEA) Critical Survey

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) and Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lear and Mabuchi Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 0 4 5 0 2.56 Mabuchi Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lear currently has a consensus price target of $153.56, indicating a potential upside of 36.17%. Given Lear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lear is more favorable than Mabuchi Motor.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 2.30% 14.75% 5.00% Mabuchi Motor N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lear and Mabuchi Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lear and Mabuchi Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $23.63 billion 0.27 $572.50 million $9.17 12.30 Mabuchi Motor N/A N/A N/A $52.10 0.15

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Mabuchi Motor. Mabuchi Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mabuchi Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lear pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mabuchi Motor pays an annual dividend of $9.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 128.8%. Lear pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mabuchi Motor pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mabuchi Motor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Lear beats Mabuchi Motor on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company’s E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment’s products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage switching and power control systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXO, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOX, STRUCSURE, AVENTINO, and TeXstyle brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Mabuchi Motor

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products. The company sells its products in Japan, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Matsudo, Japan.

